MUMBAI, July 18 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Thursday due to a decline in daily supplies though ongoing sowing operations, favourable weather and higher carryforward stocks weighed on sentiment.

* The key August turmeric contract was 0.07 percent up at 5,836 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0952 GMT.

* "A rangebound trade is seen in turmeric futures and is likely to continue in the short term. Sowing is progressing well but at the same time supplies have come down," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 28 rupees to 5,705 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

JEERA Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a rise in overseas demand but the gains were capped by higher local supplies and rains in leading cultivating areas.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was up 0.35 percent at 13,607.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is supportive but supplies in the local market are still high. It is expected to trade rangebound in the short term," said Acharya from Kotak Commodities.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Abundant rains in the leading jeera cultivating regions have raised the prospects of better sowing, traders said.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 13,692 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)