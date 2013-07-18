MUMBAI, July 18 Indian turmeric futures edged up
on Thursday due to a decline in daily supplies though ongoing
sowing operations, favourable weather and higher carryforward
stocks weighed on sentiment.
* The key August turmeric contract was 0.07 percent
up at 5,836 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0952 GMT.
* "A rangebound trade is seen in turmeric futures and is
likely to continue in the short term. Sowing is progressing well
but at the same time supplies have come down," said Sudha
Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 28 rupees to 5,705 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to
benefit from the recent rains, traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to a rise in
overseas demand but the gains were capped by higher local
supplies and rains in leading cultivating areas.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
was up 0.35 percent at 13,607.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Export demand is supportive but supplies in the local
market are still high. It is expected to trade rangebound in the
short term," said Acharya from Kotak Commodities.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Abundant rains in the leading jeera cultivating regions
have raised the prospects of better sowing, traders said.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60
kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 13,692 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)