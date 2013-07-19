MUMBAI, July 19 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Friday as a fall in domestic supplies and more export enquiries outweighed good progress in sowing and higher carryforward stocks.

* The key August turmeric contract was 0.45 percent up at 5,850 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0956 GMT.

* "A decline in domestic supplies and fresh demand from overseas buyers are supporting turmeric prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 14 rupees to 5,717 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to some improvement in local demand and a rise in overseas demand, though higher local supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.20 percent at 13,590 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera is expected to trade sideways as higher supplies may pressurise prices while overseas demand may support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot jeera rose 16 rupees to 13,694 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Abundant rains in leading jeera cultivating regions have raised the prospects of better sowing, traders said.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Daily spot supplies of jeera range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)