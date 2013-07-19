MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
MUMBAI, July 19 Indian turmeric futures edged up on Friday as a fall in domestic supplies and more export enquiries outweighed good progress in sowing and higher carryforward stocks.
* The key August turmeric contract was 0.45 percent up at 5,850 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0956 GMT.
* "A decline in domestic supplies and fresh demand from overseas buyers are supporting turmeric prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 14 rupees to 5,717 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to some improvement in local demand and a rise in overseas demand, though higher local supplies weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.20 percent at 13,590 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Jeera is expected to trade sideways as higher supplies may pressurise prices while overseas demand may support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot jeera rose 16 rupees to 13,694 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.
* Abundant rains in leading jeera cultivating regions have raised the prospects of better sowing, traders said.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Daily spot supplies of jeera range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA