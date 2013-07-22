MUMBAI, July 22 Indian turmeric futures fell on Monday due to mounting stocks, weak spot demand and on good progress in sowing amid favourable weather conditions.

* The key August turmeric contract was 1.02 percent down at 5,850 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0944 GMT.

* "Stocks are very high in turmeric and demand from local buyers is comparatively weak. Exports are moderate but not supporting prices," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 37 rupees to 5,681 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad,

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from the recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher domestic supplies and good rains in leading cultivating regions, raising prospects of better sowing though overseas demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 0.37 percent to 13,515 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Rains are very good this season. Sowing of jeera will be benefited by these rains," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies of jeera range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each in Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 36 rupees to 13,709 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)