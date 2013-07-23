MUMBAI, July 23 Indian turmeric futures were
lower on Tuesday due to sluggish demand from local buyers amid
higher carry-forward stocks and on good progress in sowing.
* The key August turmeric contract was down 1.82
percent at 5,732 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1008 GMT.
* "Sowing operations are weighing on sentiment. Sowing is
progressing very well due to ample rains in leading cultivating
regions," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 17.5 rupees to 5,662.5 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to
benefit from recent rains, traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on hopes of better
sowing due to rains in leading cultivating areas, while higher
domestic supplies also weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
fell 1.53 percent to 13,325 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Jeera may trade with a negative bias on account of higher
supplies. However, overseas demand may support prices at lower
levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60
kg each at Unjha in Gujarat, still higher than expected.
* Spot jeera rose 44 rupees to 13,674 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)