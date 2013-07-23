MUMBAI, July 23 Indian turmeric futures were lower on Tuesday due to sluggish demand from local buyers amid higher carry-forward stocks and on good progress in sowing.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 1.82 percent at 5,732 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1008 GMT.

* "Sowing operations are weighing on sentiment. Sowing is progressing very well due to ample rains in leading cultivating regions," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 17.5 rupees to 5,662.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on hopes of better sowing due to rains in leading cultivating areas, while higher domestic supplies also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera is a winter crop, sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery fell 1.53 percent to 13,325 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera may trade with a negative bias on account of higher supplies. However, overseas demand may support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha in Gujarat, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera rose 44 rupees to 13,674 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)