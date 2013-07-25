MUMBAI, July 25 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures hit a contract low for the second straight day on Thursday, tracking bearish local markets amid higher domestic supplies and on a good monsoon.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was down 1.36 percent at 13,082.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0955 GMT. It hit a contract low of 13,010 rupees earlier in the day.

* The outlook remains weak in jeera because of subdued local demand and higher supplies," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Daily spot supplies range from 8,000 to 10,000 bags of 60 kg each at Unjha, still higher than expected.

* Spot jeera fell 43 rupees to 13,583 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks, a fall in overseas demand and on good progress in sowing.

* The key August turmeric contract was down 3.16 percent at 5,394 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The monsoon's progress is good this season. Also carry-forward stocks are very high, all these factors are keeping turmeric prices under pressure," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The pace of sowing has helped and yields are expected to benefit from recent rains, traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 60.5 rupees to 5,578 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)