MUMBAI, July 26 Indian turmeric futures edged
higher on Friday afternoon, recovering from their lowest level
in six weeks, as traders covered short positions after a
sell-off.
* At 0933 GMT, the key August turmeric contract was
up 1.19 percent at 5,450 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), recovering from a
low of 5,300 rupees, a level last seen on June 12.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 4.80 rupees to 5,567.30 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
* "If turmeric trades below 5,400 for the next two or three
sessions, it could correct further to 5,250/5,000 rupees," said
Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher from their
lowest level in five weeks on the back of export demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
was up 0.49 percent at 13,320 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 13,010 rupees in the previous
session, a level last seen on June 19.
* Spot jeera rose 13 rupees to 13,598.6 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* The downside in jeera is limited due to high export
orders, said Rao, adding that jeera may trade in the range of
13,000-13,600 rupees.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October,
and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)