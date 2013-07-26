MUMBAI, July 26 Indian turmeric futures edged higher on Friday afternoon, recovering from their lowest level in six weeks, as traders covered short positions after a sell-off.

* At 0933 GMT, the key August turmeric contract was up 1.19 percent at 5,450 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), recovering from a low of 5,300 rupees, a level last seen on June 12.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 4.80 rupees to 5,567.30 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* "If turmeric trades below 5,400 for the next two or three sessions, it could correct further to 5,250/5,000 rupees," said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged higher from their lowest level in five weeks on the back of export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was up 0.49 percent at 13,320 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 13,010 rupees in the previous session, a level last seen on June 19.

* Spot jeera rose 13 rupees to 13,598.6 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* The downside in jeera is limited due to high export orders, said Rao, adding that jeera may trade in the range of 13,000-13,600 rupees.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)