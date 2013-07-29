MUMBAI, July 29 Indian turmeric futures fell more than one percent, extending losses to their lowest level in more than seven months, weighed by high stocks and good progress in sowing.

* At 0912 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.76 percent lower at 5,208 rupees per 100 kgs, after hitting a low of 5,144 rupees, a level last seen in mid-December.

* "The crop in Andhra Pradesh is expected to be good," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Commodities and Derivatives, referring to the biggest producing state.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 69.50 rupees to 5,506.50 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, edged lower, tracking bearish local markets amid higher domestic supplies and on a good monsoon.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was 1.10 percent lower at 13,065 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 56.3 rupees to 13,531.8 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Selling is advised in jeera at 13,150 rupees for a target of 13,000, with a stop loss at 13,250 rupees, said Reddy.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)