MUMBAI, July 29 Indian turmeric futures fell
more than one percent, extending losses to their lowest level in
more than seven months, weighed by high stocks and good progress
in sowing.
* At 0912 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for August
delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.76 percent lower at 5,208 rupees per 100
kgs, after hitting a low of 5,144 rupees, a level last seen in
mid-December.
* "The crop in Andhra Pradesh is expected to be good," said
Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Commodities and
Derivatives, referring to the biggest producing state.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 69.50 rupees to 5,506.50 rupees
per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, edged lower, tracking bearish
local markets amid higher domestic supplies and on a good
monsoon.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery
was 1.10 percent lower at 13,065 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera fell 56.3 rupees to 13,531.8 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Selling is advised in jeera at 13,150 rupees for a target
of 13,000, with a stop loss at 13,250 rupees, said Reddy.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October,
and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)