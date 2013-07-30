MUMBAI, July 30 Indian turmeric futures bounced back from the contract low it hit early in the day on Tuesday on short-covering supported by fresh export demand, though higher carryforward stocks and good progress in sowing restricted the upside.

* At 0952 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.47 percent higher at 5,176 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 5,054 rupees.

* The contract has fallen more than 16 percent between July 2 and July 29.

* "Short-covering is supporting prices but trend in the medium term is weak because of mounting stocks and favourable weather that is supporting sowing operations," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Commodities and Derivatives.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 48 rupees to 5,448 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were steady on overseas demand though weak demand in the local market amid higher supplies and a good monsoon weighed on the sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery edged up 0.08 percent to 12,895 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,735 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Jeera sowing is expected higher this season because of good monsoon. Leading jeera cultivating regions have received ample rainfall and this would help increase soil moisture," said Reddy.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot jeera fell 22 rupees to 13,453 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)