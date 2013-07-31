MUMBAI, July 31 Indian turmeric futures were higher on Wednesday due to overseas demand amid a fall in local supplies, though higher carry-forward stocks and good progress in sowing restricted the upside.

* At 0835 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery was 0.69 percent higher at 5,230 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Supplies in the domestic market have declined but demand from overseas buyers is good. But any sharp upside is unlikely because sowing is progressing well," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 35.5 rupees to 5,473 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand while some improvement in domestic buying also aided the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was up 1.03 percent at 12,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand may support prices at lower levels. The trend remains positive due to lack of shipping from Syria and Turkey," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot jeera rose 45 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)