BRIEF-Tata Motors says JLR retail sales for March rose 21 pct
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
MUMBAI, July 31 Indian turmeric futures were higher on Wednesday due to overseas demand amid a fall in local supplies, though higher carry-forward stocks and good progress in sowing restricted the upside.
* At 0835 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery was 0.69 percent higher at 5,230 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Supplies in the domestic market have declined but demand from overseas buyers is good. But any sharp upside is unlikely because sowing is progressing well," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 35.5 rupees to 5,473 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand while some improvement in domestic buying also aided the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was up 1.03 percent at 12,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "Overseas demand may support prices at lower levels. The trend remains positive due to lack of shipping from Syria and Turkey," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Spot jeera rose 45 rupees to 13,500 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Apr 6) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.81% 02.81% 02.81% -----------------------------------------