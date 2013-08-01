MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Thursday on improved demand from local buyers
and good export demand.
* At 0948 GMT, The actively traded jeera contract for August
delivery was up 0.85 percent at 13,090 rupees per 100 kg
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Jeera prices may rise to 13,300 rupees in the short-term,
but in the long run, the trend looks weak because ample rains
have brightened the prospects of sowing," said Chowda Reddy, a
senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October,
and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Spot jeera rose 33 rupees to 13,542 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on concerns heavy rains could
hurt output, while fresh overseas demand supported the upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery
was 0.98 percent higher at 5,150 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* "Rains are very heavy in our area and this could damage
the crop. But any sharp rise is not seen because carry forward
stocks are huge," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 34 rupees to 5,441 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)