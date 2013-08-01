MUMBAI Aug 1 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Thursday on improved demand from local buyers and good export demand.

* At 0948 GMT, The actively traded jeera contract for August delivery was up 0.85 percent at 13,090 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Jeera prices may rise to 13,300 rupees in the short-term, but in the long run, the trend looks weak because ample rains have brightened the prospects of sowing," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot jeera rose 33 rupees to 13,542 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on concerns heavy rains could hurt output, while fresh overseas demand supported the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery was 0.98 percent higher at 5,150 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Rains are very heavy in our area and this could damage the crop. But any sharp rise is not seen because carry forward stocks are huge," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 34 rupees to 5,441 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)