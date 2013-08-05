MUMBAI Aug 5 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures rose on Monday due to some improvement in overseas
inquiries and on local demand, though higher-than-expected
supplies and prospects of better sowing because of ample rains
restricted the upside.
* At 1029 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for August
delivery was up 0.36 percent at 13,302.5 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Export demand is supportive but any upside is going to be
limited because ample rains would help sowing operations in the
rabi season," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above
average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October, and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* Spot jeera rose 21.5 rupees to 13,549.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures slipped due to higher carry-forward
stocks and sluggish spot demand, though concerns heavy rains
could hurt output limited the downside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for August delivery
was 0.12 percent lower at 4,910 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Sentiment is weak because of huge stocks. Demand is also
not improving," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad,
a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 10 rupees to 5,300 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)