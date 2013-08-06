MUMBAI Aug 6 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on Tuesday, weighed by mounting stocks and on a drop in overseas inquiries.

* At 1057 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery was 1.51 percent lower at 4,694 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 4,620 rupees earlier in the day.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* "Stocks are very high but demand is subdued from local as well as overseas buyers. Prices may fall further in the near term," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot supplies have been around 1,000-1,500 bags (of 75 kg each) at Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand though higher-than-expected spot supplies and hopes of better sowing limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was up 0.49 percent at 13,290 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand is expected to support prices but good rains in the jeera cultivating areas may weigh on sentiment," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* Spot jeera edged down 9 rupees to 13,536 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)