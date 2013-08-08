MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Thursday, tracking firm cues from the spot market, while some
fresh inquiries from exporters amid thin local supplies also
supported sentiment.
* Concerns over the quality of the crop in some areas due to
excess rains also helped prices.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues
until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.
* At 0951 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for
September delivery was 0.58 percent higher at 4,894
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Water logging in some areas is expected to cause damage
to the crop. Prices should recover from these levels," said
Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.
* Spot supplies have been 1,500-2,000 bags of 75 kg each at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot prices at Nizamabad rose 86.5 rupees to 5,124 rupees
per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to a drop
in domestic supplies and on fresh export demand, though hopes of
better sowing on plentiful rains weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
was up 0.06 percent at 13,425 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Export demand is improving and could stay firm in the
coming days. The September contract may touch 13,600 rupees in
the short term," said Acharya.
* Spot jeera rose 33 rupees to 13,611 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above
average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)