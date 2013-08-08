MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian turmeric futures rose on Thursday, tracking firm cues from the spot market, while some fresh inquiries from exporters amid thin local supplies also supported sentiment.

* Concerns over the quality of the crop in some areas due to excess rains also helped prices.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in June and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process begins in January.

* At 0951 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery was 0.58 percent higher at 4,894 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Water logging in some areas is expected to cause damage to the crop. Prices should recover from these levels," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* Spot supplies have been 1,500-2,000 bags of 75 kg each at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad rose 86.5 rupees to 5,124 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged up due to a drop in domestic supplies and on fresh export demand, though hopes of better sowing on plentiful rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was up 0.06 percent at 13,425 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is improving and could stay firm in the coming days. The September contract may touch 13,600 rupees in the short term," said Acharya.

* Spot jeera rose 33 rupees to 13,611 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)