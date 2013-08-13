MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian turmeric futures traded
slightly down on Tuesday to their lowest level in a week,
weighed by high stocks in the physical market and a likely rise
in production.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX) was 0.29 percent down at 4,738 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a low of 4,670 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 7.
* "Fundamentally it's not very bullish beacause of high
stocks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade
Derivatives and Commodities.
* Jeera may trade in the range of 4,650-4,870 for the week,
said Reddy.
* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh,
fell 24.5 rupees to 5,063 rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures traded flat as hopes of
better sowing due to ample rains were offset by fresh export
demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
at 13,372.5 rupees per 100 kg. Spot jeera rose 46.8
rupees to 13,583.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* Inditrade's Reddy advised selling in jeera at 13,400
rupees for a target of 13,280 rupees, with a stop loss of 13,470
rupees.
* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received
above-average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)