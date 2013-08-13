MUMBAI Aug 13 Indian turmeric futures traded slightly down on Tuesday to their lowest level in a week, weighed by high stocks in the physical market and a likely rise in production.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.29 percent down at 4,738 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,670 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 7.

* "Fundamentally it's not very bullish beacause of high stocks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Jeera may trade in the range of 4,650-4,870 for the week, said Reddy.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, fell 24.5 rupees to 5,063 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures traded flat as hopes of better sowing due to ample rains were offset by fresh export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery at 13,372.5 rupees per 100 kg. Spot jeera rose 46.8 rupees to 13,583.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Inditrade's Reddy advised selling in jeera at 13,400 rupees for a target of 13,280 rupees, with a stop loss of 13,470 rupees.

* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above-average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Sunil Nair)