MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower on Wednesday to their lowest level in a week on profit-taking, but firm export demand capped the downside.

* At 0928 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was 0.43 percent lower at 13,292.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 13,252.50 rupees, a level last seen on Aug. 7.

* Spot jeera fell 50 rupees to 13,533.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Buying could be done at 13,230 rupees, for a target of 13,600, with a stop loss at 13,040, due to firm export demand from Malaysia and Dubai, said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India Infoline.

* Gujarat, the top producing state, has so far received above-average rainfall.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures also fell more than 1 percent, weighed by high stocks in the physical market and a likely rise in production.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery on the NCDEX was 0.88 percent down at 4,726 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,702 earlier in the session.

* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, rose 11.60 rupees to 5,058.30 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Turmeric shouldn't fall down further, a slight bounce back could be witnessed from current levels due to lower arrivals in Nizamabad and Erode," said Rao.

* Turmeric may trade in the range of 4,680-4,850 rupees for the week, said Rao. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)