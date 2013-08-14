MUMBAI Aug 14 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures edged lower on Wednesday to their lowest level in a week
on profit-taking, but firm export demand capped the downside.
* At 0928 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
September delivery was 0.43 percent lower at 13,292.5
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 13,252.50 rupees, a
level last seen on Aug. 7.
* Spot jeera fell 50 rupees to 13,533.8 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Buying could be done at 13,230 rupees, for a target of
13,600, with a stop loss at 13,040, due to firm export demand
from Malaysia and Dubai, said Nalini Rao, an analyst with India
Infoline.
* Gujarat, the top producing state, has so far received
above-average rainfall.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures also fell more than 1 percent,
weighed by high stocks in the physical market and a likely rise
in production.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery
on the NCDEX was 0.88 percent down at 4,726 rupees per
100 kg, after hitting a low of 4,702 earlier in the session.
* Spot prices at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh,
rose 11.60 rupees to 5,058.30 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Turmeric shouldn't fall down further, a slight bounce
back could be witnessed from current levels due to lower
arrivals in Nizamabad and Erode," said Rao.
* Turmeric may trade in the range of 4,680-4,850 rupees for
the week, said Rao.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)