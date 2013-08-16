MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian turmeric futures rose
nearly 3 percent on Friday due to short-covering as prices have
dropped 20 percent since mid-July.
* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery
was 2.21 percent higher at 4,814 rupees per 100 kg on
the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0836
GMT, after hitting a high of 4,850 rupees earlier in the day.
* Turmeric may trade in a range of 4,700 rupees to 4,950
rupees next week, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with
Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. It may continue to
recover next week, Reddy added.
* Spot prices fell 6.80 rupees to 5,062.50 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.
CUMIN SEEDS
India's jeera or cumin seeds futures rose a tad on thin
supplies in the domestic market, though expectations of better
sowing due to plentiful rains weighed on sentiment.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
was up 0.51 percent at 13,395 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 56.8 rupees to 13,583.8 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above
average rainfall so far in the monsoon season. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten
the land for sowing.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)