MUMBAI Aug 16 Indian turmeric futures rose nearly 3 percent on Friday due to short-covering as prices have dropped 20 percent since mid-July.

* The most-actively traded turmeric for September delivery was 2.21 percent higher at 4,814 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0836 GMT, after hitting a high of 4,850 rupees earlier in the day.

* Turmeric may trade in a range of 4,700 rupees to 4,950 rupees next week, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. It may continue to recover next week, Reddy added.

* Spot prices fell 6.80 rupees to 5,062.50 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

India's jeera or cumin seeds futures rose a tad on thin supplies in the domestic market, though expectations of better sowing due to plentiful rains weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was up 0.51 percent at 13,395 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 56.8 rupees to 13,583.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Gujarat, the top producing state, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)