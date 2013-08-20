MUMBAI Aug 20 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday as spot supplies declined and on fresh export demand, but higher carry forward stocks and favourable weather conditions in the leading cultivating states limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was 0.53 percent higher at 4,922 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1004 GMT.

* "Export demand is there and this is supporting prices but stocks from the previous crop is very high and this is weighing on sentiment," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

India's jeera or cumin seeds futures fell as expectations of better sowing in the leading cultivating state on ample rains and on weak spot demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was down 0.75 percent at 13,220 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Slow domestic demand coupled with sufficient supply in the market may keep the prices under pressure. Meanwhile, major downside is expected to remain capped on steady export demand," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Gujarat, the top producer, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)