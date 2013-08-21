MUMBAI Aug 21 Indian turmeric futures rose on Wednesday due to a drop in local supplies and on fresh export demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was 1.29 percent higher at 5,034 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0834 GMT.

* "Turmeric is expected to trade on a positive note today. Declining arrivals, overseas as well as domestic demand may support prices at lower levels," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* The spot market at Nizamabad was shut on Wednesday due to a local festival.

* However, higher carry forward stocks and favourable weather conditions supporting the growth of the crop in leading cultivating states limited the upside.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on export demand though expectations of better sowing in the leading cultivating state due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was up 0.36 percent at 13,270 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is good and is expected to remain firm in the short term because supplies from other leading producers are negligible," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, spot jeera was down 21 rupees to 13,479 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)