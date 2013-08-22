MUMBAI Aug 22 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Thursday on higher carry forward stocks and conducive weather
conditions, helping the progress of the sown crop.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September
delivery was 1.54 percent lower at 4,972 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at
0954 GMT.
* "Demand has improved in the local market in the past few
days but prices are not sustaining at higher levels because
stocks are huge and the coming crop is also in a good
condition," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a
key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* At Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 66 rupees to 5,072
rupees per 100 kg from the close on Aug. 19.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were up on a rise in
the overseas demand, but hopes of higher sowing in the leading
cultivating state due to plentiful of rains capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
was up 0.35 percent at 13,487.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Demand from overseas and local buyers have improved. Lack
of supplies from other origins are supporting the Indian
prices," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in
Gujarat.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers
depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At Unjha, spot jeera rose 120 rupees to 13,600 rupees per
100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)