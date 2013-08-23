BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday as a decline in the spot supplies and export demand supported buying offsetting higher carry forward stocks.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was 1.17 percent higher at 5,014 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0856 GMT.
* "Export demand is supportive, but the local buying is still below expectations. It is seen picking up ahead of the festival," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Sowing activities for turmeric has almost completed in the leading cultivating areas and the crop is in a good condition, traders said.
* At Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 13 rupees to 5,055 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to expectations of higher sowing in the leading cultivating state due to ample rains though export demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was down 0.23 percent at 13,290 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* "The weather is favourable and rains are also good this season. All the factors show a good sowing in the winter months," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 36 rupees to 13,564 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-March 28 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Sentiment turned bullish as central government allowed bulk export. 2. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,770-1,116 0,000-0,000 0,729-