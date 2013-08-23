MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday as a decline in the spot supplies and export demand supported buying offsetting higher carry forward stocks.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was 1.17 percent higher at 5,014 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0856 GMT.

* "Export demand is supportive, but the local buying is still below expectations. It is seen picking up ahead of the festival," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Sowing activities for turmeric has almost completed in the leading cultivating areas and the crop is in a good condition, traders said.

* At Nizamabad spot market, turmeric fell 13 rupees to 5,055 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to expectations of higher sowing in the leading cultivating state due to ample rains though export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was down 0.23 percent at 13,290 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "The weather is favourable and rains are also good this season. All the factors show a good sowing in the winter months," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in the monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October and farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, spot jeera fell 36 rupees to 13,564 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)