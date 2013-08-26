MUMBAI Aug 26 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday on overseas enquiries and on some improvement in local buying.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was 1.57 percent higher at 5,174 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0938 GMT.

* "Festive demand is expected to support turmeric prices in the near term. Export demand is also good," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Indians will celebrate ganesh chaturthi, a local festival, in September.

* Turmeric sowing is almost completed in the leading cultivating areas and the crop is in a good condition, traders said.

* At Nizamabad spot market, turmeric rose 85.5 rupees to 5,145 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose tracking firm cues from the local market while export demand also supported. However, expectations of higher sowing in the leading cultivating state capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was up 0.65 percent at 13,580 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera is expected to trade with a positive bias today as overseas as well as domestic markets may support prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 75 rupees to 13,662.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)