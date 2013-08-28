MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Wednesday on expectations of higher sowing in top producing Gujarat and on ample rains, though good demand from overseas buyers limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was down 0.61 percent at 13,540 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0940 GMT.

* "Sowing is definitely going to be better this season because rains are good and would provide adequate moisture to the soil," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Jain said any sharp downside is unlikely as exports are supportive.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carryforward stocks though export demand is restricting a sharp fall in prices.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was 1.29 percent lower at 5,044 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Huge carryover stocks, coupled with favourable climate, may cap sharp gains and pressurise prices at higher levels, Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Turmeric sowing is almost complete in the leading cultivating areas and the crop is in good condition, traders said.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 28.5 rupees to 5,112.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)