MUMBAI Aug 28 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Wednesday on expectations of higher sowing in
top producing Gujarat and on ample rains, though good demand
from overseas buyers limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
was down 0.61 percent at 13,540 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0940 GMT.
* "Sowing is definitely going to be better this season
because rains are good and would provide adequate moisture to
the soil," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* Jain said any sharp downside is unlikely as exports are
supportive.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season.
* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend
on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carryforward
stocks though export demand is restricting a sharp fall in
prices.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September
delivery was 1.29 percent lower at 5,044 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Huge carryover stocks, coupled with favourable climate,
may cap sharp gains and pressurise prices at higher levels,
Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Turmeric sowing is almost complete in the leading
cultivating areas and the crop is in good condition, traders
said.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric
fell 28.5 rupees to 5,112.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)