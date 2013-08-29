MUMBAI Aug 29 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Thursday as plentiful rains in leading cultivating states raise prospects of better sowing in the winter.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was down 0.40 percent at 13,560 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1018 GMT.

* "Good rains in the sowing regions and lack of local buying are weighing on sentiment," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on fresh demand from overseas buyers, while hopes of some improvement in domestic buying in the festive season supported the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was higher 0.32 percent at 5,078 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Domestic demand is steady. Depreciation of the Indian currency against the US dollar could attract more export demand," said an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Turmeric sowing is almost complete in leading cultivating areas and the crop is in good condition, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)