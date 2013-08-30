MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures fell on Friday on expectations of higher sowing due to
ample rains and higher-than-expected supplies though overseas
demand limited the downside.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season. Jeera is a
winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to
moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
was down 0.25 percent at 13,350 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0947 GMT.
* "Export demand is good but supplies in the lean season are
still higher than expected and this is restricting the upside in
prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 50
rupees to 13,625 rupees per 100 kg.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey. Negligible supplies from these countries
have raised demand for Indian jeera.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell as higher carry-forward stocks
and weak spot demand weighed on sentiment but demand from
overseas buyers limited the fall.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September
delivery was 0.48 percent down at 4,960 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Higher stocks from the old crop amid weak local buying is
adding pressure on turmeric prices. However, any sharp decline
is unlikely because exports are good," said Acharya.
* Turmeric sowing is complete in leading cultivating areas
and the weather is favourable for the growth of the crop,
traders said.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric was 45.5 rupees down at 5,057.5 rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)