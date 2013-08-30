MUMBAI Aug 30 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Friday on expectations of higher sowing due to ample rains and higher-than-expected supplies though overseas demand limited the downside.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far in this monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was down 0.25 percent at 13,350 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0947 GMT.

* "Export demand is good but supplies in the lean season are still higher than expected and this is restricting the upside in prices," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 50 rupees to 13,625 rupees per 100 kg.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Negligible supplies from these countries have raised demand for Indian jeera.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as higher carry-forward stocks and weak spot demand weighed on sentiment but demand from overseas buyers limited the fall.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was 0.48 percent down at 4,960 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Higher stocks from the old crop amid weak local buying is adding pressure on turmeric prices. However, any sharp decline is unlikely because exports are good," said Acharya.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in leading cultivating areas and the weather is favourable for the growth of the crop, traders said.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was 45.5 rupees down at 5,057.5 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)