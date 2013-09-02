MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures were higher on Monday, tracking a firm spot market where demand improved in the festival season and on export demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery was up 2.63 percent at 14,042.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0946 GMT.

* "Jeera may trade on a positive note on account of overseas as well as domestic demand, which may support prices at lower levels. The overall trend remains positive for jeera due to overseas demand, as Syria and Turkey are not shipping," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Syria and Turkey. Negligible supplies from these countries have raised demand for Indian jeera

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 94 rupees at 13,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, prospects of better sowing and higher-than- expected supplies are seen weighing on sentiment.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to local and overseas demand, though mounting stocks capped the gains.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September delivery was up 0.92 percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand has improved and is expected to stay firm in the near term ahead of festivals and on falling supplies from the old crop," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in top growing areas and the weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was 106 rupees higher at 5,176 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)