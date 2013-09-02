MUMBAI, Sept 2 Indian jeera, or cumin seed,
futures were higher on Monday, tracking a firm spot market where
demand improved in the festival season and on export demand.
* The actively traded jeera contract for September delivery
was up 2.63 percent at 14,042.5 rupees per 100 kg on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0946 GMT.
* "Jeera may trade on a positive note on account of overseas
as well as domestic demand, which may support prices at lower
levels. The overall trend remains positive for jeera due to
overseas demand, as Syria and Turkey are not shipping," Angel
Commodities said in a research note.
* India is the largest jeera producer in the world, followed
by Syria and Turkey. Negligible supplies from these countries
have raised demand for Indian jeera
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 94
rupees at 13,700 rupees per 100 kg.
* However, prospects of better sowing and higher-than-
expected supplies are seen weighing on sentiment.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above average rainfall so far this monsoon season. Jeera is a
winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to
moisten the land for sowing.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to local and overseas
demand, though mounting stocks capped the gains.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for September
delivery was up 0.92 percent at 5,280 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* "Demand has improved and is expected to stay firm in the
near term ahead of festivals and on falling supplies from the
old crop," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric sowing is complete in top growing areas and the
weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was 106 rupees higher at 5,176
rupees per 100 kg.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)