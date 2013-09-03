MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Tuesday due to a pick-up in local demand and on overseas buying.

* India is the biggest producer, exporter and consumer of the spice.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.26 percent at 14,420 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1046 GMT.

* "Overseas demand is good. Exports of jeera are expected to rise as other suppliers (countries) are not supplying," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Syria is the second-largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Turkey. Negligible supplies from these countries have raised demand for Indian jeera.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was up 175 rupees at 13,950 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, prospects of better sowing due to good rains and higher-than-expected supplies restricted the upside.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon season. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and on favourable weather.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was down 1.15 percent at 5,300 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sentiment is weak because stocks are very high and demand is not as expected. Prices may fall to 5,200 rupees in the near term," said Khan.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in top growing areas and the weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was 43 rupees higher at 5,218 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)