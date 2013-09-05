MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on Thursday, supported by overseas demand though prospects of better sowing due to good rains and higher-than-expected supplies capped the gains.

* India is the world's biggest producer, exporter and consumer of the spice.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.29 percent at 13,932.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1029 GMT.

* "Overseas demand is good and likely to stay strong in coming months due to negligible supplies from other producers," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Syria is the second-largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Turkey. Negligible supplies from these countries have raised demand for Indian jeera.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 27.5 rupees at 13,835 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some lower-level buying and export demand though mounting stocks and conducive weather for the sown crop limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was up 1.73 percent at 5,296 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell 1.48 percent in the previous session.

* "Fresh export as well as festive demand may support prices. However, huge carry-over stocks may cap the upside," said the analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in the top growing areas and the weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)