MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Friday on expectations of higher output, conducive weather for
the sown crop and on mounting stocks from the old crop.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting process
begins from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery was down 1.98 percent at 5,160 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at
1016 GMT.
* "Weather is clear and suitable for the growth of the crop.
Production is expected higher as yields would be good," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Turmeric sowing is complete in the top growing areas and
the weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said.
* Gupta expects turmeric prices to fall by another 200
rupees in the near term.
* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,170
rupees per 100 kg.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher
stocks, expectations of better sowing on good rains and
higher-than-expected supplies.
* India is the world's biggest producer, exporter and
consumer of the spice.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery
was down 1.67 percent at 13,675 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Export demand is lower-than-expected and stocks are high.
Supplies still have been good despite the lean season," said
Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at
Indiabulls Commodities.
* Syria is the second-largest jeera producer in the world,
followed by Turkey.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down
27.5 rupees at 13,800 rupees per 100 kg.
* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received
above average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter
crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the
land for sowing.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)