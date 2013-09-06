MUMBAI, Sept 6 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday on expectations of higher output, conducive weather for the sown crop and on mounting stocks from the old crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues till August, and a lengthy harvesting process begins from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was down 1.98 percent at 5,160 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1016 GMT.

* "Weather is clear and suitable for the growth of the crop. Production is expected higher as yields would be good," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Turmeric sowing is complete in the top growing areas and the weather is favourable for the crop's growth, traders said.

* Gupta expects turmeric prices to fall by another 200 rupees in the near term.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was almost steady at 5,170 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell due to higher stocks, expectations of better sowing on good rains and higher-than-expected supplies.

* India is the world's biggest producer, exporter and consumer of the spice.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 1.67 percent at 13,675 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Export demand is lower-than-expected and stocks are high. Supplies still have been good despite the lean season," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Syria is the second-largest jeera producer in the world, followed by Turkey.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was down 27.5 rupees at 13,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* Gujarat, the top jeera producer in India, has received above average rainfall so far this monsoon. Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)