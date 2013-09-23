MUMBAI, Sept 23 Indian jeera futures eased on Monday from their two-week high in the previous session, weighed down by mounting stocks and prospects of better sowing. * Jeera, or cumin seeds, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. * Jeera may trade in a range of 12,800 rupees to 13,400 rupees, said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. * At 0828 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 1.28 percent at 13,090 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It had hit a high of 13,445 rupees on Friday, a level last seen on Sept. 10. * At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera fell 60.5 rupees to 13,592 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures eased as mounting stocks and favourable weather for the sown crop weighed on sentiment. * Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. * The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 0.53 percent lower at 4,864 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * "The overall trend is bearish as production is likely to be higher. If the support of 4,700 rupees is breached, we can see further falls," said Reddy. * At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged down 5 rupees to 4,954 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)