MUMBAI, Sept 24 Indian turmeric futures fell to a new contract low on Tuesday due to sluggish demand amid higher carry forward stocks and conducive weather for the crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 1050 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 3.90 percent lower at 4,688 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 4,684 rupees on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "As of now, weather is favourable for the growth of the crop. Prices may fall further because demand is weak and supplies are good," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric fell 36 rupees to 4,905 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on rains that brightened the prospects of better sowing while higher stocks and weak demand also weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seeds, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.88 percent at 12,880 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,865 rupees.

* "It's been raining since the past few days in Gujarat and these rains would increase the soil moisture and help sowing operations," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 57 rupees to 13,438 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupam Dwivedi)