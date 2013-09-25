MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian turmeric futures hit a
contract low on Wednesday due to mounting stocks, weak demand
from the spot market and on favourable weather for the
sown-crop.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* At 1034 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for October delivery was 0.55 percent lower at 4,700
rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,610 rupees
on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* "The trend looks weak because stocks are huge and demand
is poor from the local buyers. Though overseas demand may extend
some support to the prices," said an analyst from Angel
Commodities.
* Spot turmeric fell 39 rupees to 4,866 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on overseas demand though
expectations of better sowing in the winter months and higher
stocks capped the gains.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery
was up 0.85 percent at 13,095 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Some demand is there in the market from exporters but
local buying is not supportive. Supplies in the spot market have
come down but are still higher than expected," said Jay Kumar
Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 34 rupees to 13,404 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)