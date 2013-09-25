MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low on Wednesday due to mounting stocks, weak demand from the spot market and on favourable weather for the sown-crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 1034 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 0.55 percent lower at 4,700 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,610 rupees on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "The trend looks weak because stocks are huge and demand is poor from the local buyers. Though overseas demand may extend some support to the prices," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* Spot turmeric fell 39 rupees to 4,866 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on overseas demand though expectations of better sowing in the winter months and higher stocks capped the gains.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.85 percent at 13,095 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Some demand is there in the market from exporters but local buying is not supportive. Supplies in the spot market have come down but are still higher than expected," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 34 rupees to 13,404 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)