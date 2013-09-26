MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian turmeric futures hit a contract low for a third session on Thursday due to higher carry forward stocks, weak local demand and proper growth of the sown crop on conducive weather conditions.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 0909 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 0.98 percent lower at 4,632 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 4,600 rupees on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Local demand is almost negligible and stocks are huge. All these factors are keeping turmeric prices under pressure," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric edged down 5 rupees to 4,848 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were higher on good demand from overseas buyers, but prospects of better sowing in the winter months and higher stocks weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.23 percent at 13,130 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Overseas demand is seen supporting jeera prices. The October contract may rise to 13,250 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Spot jeera fell 24 rupees to 13,437 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)