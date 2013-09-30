MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian jeera futures hit a
contract low on Monday due to higher stocks and on expectations
of better sowing in the winter.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0949 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
October delivery was down 0.44 percent at 12,882.5
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 12,820 rupees
earlier in the day.
* "The trend looks weak because of prospects of better
sowing and higher arrivals," said an analyst from Angel
Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies are
above expectations at 3,000-4,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders
said.
* Spot jeera rose 28 rupees to 13,438 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on buying at lower prices,
supported by overseas demand, though higher carry-forward stocks
limited the upside.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery was 0.35 percent higher at 4,628 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX. It fell nearly 13 percent between Sept. 3 and
Sept. 28.
* "Inquiries are coming at lower prices but any sharp rise
is unlikely because stocks are huge and the sown crop is also
good," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric edged up 2 rupees to 4,813 rupees per 100 kg
in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)