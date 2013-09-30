MUMBAI, Sept 30 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Monday due to higher stocks and on expectations of better sowing in the winter.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0949 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 0.44 percent at 12,882.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 12,820 rupees earlier in the day.

* "The trend looks weak because of prospects of better sowing and higher arrivals," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies are above expectations at 3,000-4,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* Spot jeera rose 28 rupees to 13,438 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on buying at lower prices, supported by overseas demand, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 0.35 percent higher at 4,628 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell nearly 13 percent between Sept. 3 and Sept. 28.

* "Inquiries are coming at lower prices but any sharp rise is unlikely because stocks are huge and the sown crop is also good," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric edged up 2 rupees to 4,813 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)