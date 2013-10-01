MUMBAI Oct 1 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday on some overseas demand and expectations of a pick-up in local demand in the festive season, though favourable weather for the sown crop and higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 1016 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 2.12 percent higher at 4,738 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Some export demand is supporting prices but the overall trend is weak because stocks are high," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Reddy expects the October contract to test resistance at 4,850 rupees in the near term.

* Spot turmeric edged up 8.5 rupees to 4,812.5 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on value buying, supported by export demand though higher stocks and expectations of better sowing in the winter weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.64 percent at 12,920 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,762.5 rupees on Monday.

* "It is steady but hopes of higher acreage are weighing on prices," said Reddy.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies are above expectations at 3,000-4,000 bags of 60 kg each, traders said.

* Spot jeera fell 29 rupees to 13,415 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)