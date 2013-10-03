MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian jeera futures hit a
contract low on Thursday due to higher supply at a time of weak
demand and as ample rains raise prospects of better sowing.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 1016 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
October delivery was down 1.69 percent at 12,652.5
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,615 rupees.
* "Arrivals in the local market are high amid weak demand
from local and overseas buyers. Sowing prospects are also good,"
said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies rose to
more than 6,000 bags of 60 kg each on Thursday from 3,000-4,000
bags a week before, traders said.
* Acharya expects the October contract to fall to 11,500
rupees in around a month.
* Spot jeera fell 60 rupees to 13,340 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on inquiries from overseas
buyers, a pick-up in local demand ahead of key festivals, though
favourable weather for the sown crop and higher carry-forward
stocks limited the upside.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery was 0.04 percent higher at 4,720 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Local demand has gained pace and likely to stay firm in
the short term ahead of festivals," said Acharya.
* Spot turmeric rose 50 rupees to 4,850 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)