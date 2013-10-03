MUMBAI Oct 3 Indian jeera futures hit a contract low on Thursday due to higher supply at a time of weak demand and as ample rains raise prospects of better sowing.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1016 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was down 1.69 percent at 12,652.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,615 rupees.

* "Arrivals in the local market are high amid weak demand from local and overseas buyers. Sowing prospects are also good," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, daily supplies rose to more than 6,000 bags of 60 kg each on Thursday from 3,000-4,000 bags a week before, traders said.

* Acharya expects the October contract to fall to 11,500 rupees in around a month.

* Spot jeera fell 60 rupees to 13,340 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on inquiries from overseas buyers, a pick-up in local demand ahead of key festivals, though favourable weather for the sown crop and higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 0.04 percent higher at 4,720 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Local demand has gained pace and likely to stay firm in the short term ahead of festivals," said Acharya.

* Spot turmeric rose 50 rupees to 4,850 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)