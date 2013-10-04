MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian jeera futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Friday on some value-buying, though higher spot supplies and prospects of better sowing due to ample rains weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1001 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for October delivery was up 0.52 percent at 12,672.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,550 rupees.

* The October contract fell more than 10 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 3.

* "Some buying interest is seen at lower prices but the trend is still weak because demand from local buyers as well as exporters is weak," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 68 rupees to 13,274 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on fresh demand for exports and expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of key festivals, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October delivery was 1.49 percent higher at 4,754 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Fresh overseas demand has come for the Indian origin turmeric. Domestic buying is also expected to rise in the festival season," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October and Diwali in the first week of November. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)