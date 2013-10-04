MUMBAI Oct 4 Indian jeera futures bounced back
from a contract low hit early on Friday on some value-buying,
though higher spot supplies and prospects of better sowing due
to ample rains weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 1001 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
October delivery was up 0.52 percent at 12,672.5 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX), after hitting a contract low of 12,550 rupees.
* The October contract fell more than 10 percent between
Sept. 3 and Oct. 3.
* "Some buying interest is seen at lower prices but the
trend is still weak because demand from local buyers as well as
exporters is weak," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a
key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 68 rupees to 13,274 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on fresh demand for exports and
expectations of a pick-up in local demand ahead of key
festivals, though higher carry-forward stocks limited the
upside.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for October
delivery was 1.49 percent higher at 4,754 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Fresh overseas demand has come for the Indian origin
turmeric. Domestic buying is also expected to rise in the
festival season," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October
and Diwali in the first week of November.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)