MUMBAI Oct 7 Indian jeera futures rose on
Monday due to some buying at lower prices on expectations of a
pick-up in local demand ahead of festivals, though large spot
supplies and prospects of better sowing due to ample rains
restricted the upside.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 1019 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
November delivery was up 0.58 percent at 12,960 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,800 rupees on Oct. 4.
* "Slight demand is seen in the local market at lower prices
but the overall trend is weak because supplies are still higher
and sowing is expected to be better," said Arvind Patel, a
trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* At Unjha, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each
against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season
because of ample rains in the top producer Gujarat.
* Spot jeera rose 23 rupees to 13,293 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on some demand from local
buyers and exporters, though higher carry-forward stocks limited
the upside.
* Traders expect local demand to rise in the festive season.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery was 2.05 percent higher at 4,986 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* "Festive demand could support turmeric prices in the near
term but exports are not good as expected," said Punamchand
Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra in October
and Diwali in the first week of November.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 11 rupees to 4,908 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)