MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian turmeric futures rose more
than 2 percent on Tuesday due to a pick-up in local buying and
on fresh overseas inquiries.
* Traders expect local demand to rise in the festive season.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* At 1013 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for November delivery was 2.09 percent higher at 5,090
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Export and domestic festive demand is expected to support
prices in the short-term," said an analyst from Angel
Commodities.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra this month
and Diwali in the first week of November.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 60 rupees to 4,970 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on demand from overseas buyers,
though higher supplies in local markets and prospects of better
sowing weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
was up 0.61 percent at 13,100 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,800 rupees on Oct. 4.
* "Export demand has picked up at lower prices and this is
supporting the upside," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha,
a key market in Gujarat. "The upside would be restricted because
sowing prospects are good."
* At Unjha, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each
against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season
because of ample rains in the top producer Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 29 rupees to 13,300 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)