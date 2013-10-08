MUMBAI Oct 8 Indian turmeric futures rose more than 2 percent on Tuesday due to a pick-up in local buying and on fresh overseas inquiries.

* Traders expect local demand to rise in the festive season.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 1013 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was 2.09 percent higher at 5,090 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Export and domestic festive demand is expected to support prices in the short-term," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra this month and Diwali in the first week of November.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 60 rupees to 4,970 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on demand from overseas buyers, though higher supplies in local markets and prospects of better sowing weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.61 percent at 13,100 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,800 rupees on Oct. 4.

* "Export demand has picked up at lower prices and this is supporting the upside," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. "The upside would be restricted because sowing prospects are good."

* At Unjha, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season because of ample rains in the top producer Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 29 rupees to 13,300 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)