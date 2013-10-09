MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian turmeric futures were up on Wednesday as firm cues from the spot market ahead of festivals and some overseas inquiries aided sentiment, though higher carry-forward stocks and the good condition of the sown crop capped the upside.

* Traders expect local demand to rise in the festive season.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 1027 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was 0.28 percent higher at 5,064 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Fresh buying is seen in turmeric from both local and overseas buyers but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because carry-forward stocks are large," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra this month and Diwali in the first week of November.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 42 rupees to 5,010 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose due to a pick-up in local buying and export demand, though higher-than-expected supplies in local markets and prospects of better sowing weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was up 0.25 percent at 13,110 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera futures may trade with a positive bias on overseas as well as festive demand. However, no major gains are expected as prospects of a better sowing as well as higher arrivals may pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Unjha in Gujarat, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season because of ample rains in the top producer Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 50 rupees to 13,350 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)