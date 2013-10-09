MUMBAI Oct 9 Indian turmeric futures were up on
Wednesday as firm cues from the spot market ahead of festivals
and some overseas inquiries aided sentiment, though higher
carry-forward stocks and the good condition of the sown crop
capped the upside.
* Traders expect local demand to rise in the festive season.
* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
* At 1027 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for November delivery was 0.28 percent higher at 5,064
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Fresh buying is seen in turmeric from both local and
overseas buyers but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher
levels because carry-forward stocks are large," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and
Commodities.
* India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra this month
and Diwali in the first week of November.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 42 rupees to 5,010 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose due to a pick-up in local buying
and export demand, though higher-than-expected supplies in local
markets and prospects of better sowing weighed on sentiment.
* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October.
Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
was up 0.25 percent at 13,110 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Jeera futures may trade with a positive bias on overseas
as well as festive demand. However, no major gains are expected
as prospects of a better sowing as well as higher arrivals may
pressurise prices," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* At Unjha in Gujarat, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60
kg each against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.
* Traders expect jeera sowing to be better this season
because of ample rains in the top producer Gujarat.
* Spot jeera rose 50 rupees to 13,350 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)