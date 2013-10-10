MUMBAI Oct 10 Indian turmeric futures were lower on Thursday on higher inventory as old stocks added to the newly-sown crop weighed on sentiment.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 1023 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was 1.64 percent lower at 4,926 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Higher stocks with traders and below-expected demand despite the festive season are keeping turmeric prices under pressure," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 19 rupees to 4,991 rupees per 100 kg.

* Traders expect local demand to rise in the festive season. India will celebrate festivals such as Dussehra this month and Diwali in the first week of November.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell as rains in Gujarat, the top producer of the spice, raised prospects of better sowing while higher-than-expected spot supplies weighed on sentiment.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.27 percent at 12,992.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Rains have been very good in our state and it's going to be beneficial for the winter crops. Sowing of jeera is going to be better this season," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha in Gujarat, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera fell 18 rupees to 13,332 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)