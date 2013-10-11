MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian turmeric futures fell on Friday due to weak demand from local buyers amid large stocks and satisfactory condition of the sown crop.

* Turmeric cultivation usually starts in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* At 1047 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery was 2.09 percent lower at 4,790 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "The sown crop is in a good condition and production is expected to be higher next year. Prices may fall to 4,600 rupees in the near term," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 41 rupees to 4,948 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on expectations of higher area under cultivation due to adequate rains in the top producer Gujarat state, and on higher supplies.

* Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery was down 0.39 percent at 12,867.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand from overseas is below expectations and sowing is also expected to be higher on ample rains," said Rao.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, supplies were 6,000-7,000 bags of 60 kg each against expected 3,000-4,000 bags.

* Spot jeera rose 24 rupees to 13,391 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)