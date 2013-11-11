MUMBAI Nov 11 Indian jeera futures struck a contract low on Monday due to large stocks, favourable weather for sowing and prospects of a higher area under cultivation.

* Sowing of jeera has started in some areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1015 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was down 0.40 percent at 12,455 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a contract low of 12,370 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Jeera is expected to trade lower on the back of higher existing carry over stocks coupled with higher sowing acreage estimates for this year," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was 87 rupees down at 12,839 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures edged up as some buying at lower levels offset mounting carry-forward stocks and subdued overseas demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 0.34 percent at 4,734 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 14 percent between Sept. 3 and Nov. 9.

* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* "The trend looks weak and price may fall by 150-200 rupees in the near term," said Khan.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric was almost steady at 4,831 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)