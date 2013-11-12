MUMBAI Nov 12 Indian jeera futures rose on Tuesday on short-covering, though prospects of better sowing due to favourable weather and mounting stocks restricted the upside.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0849 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was up 0.73 percent at 12,430 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,307.5 rupees on Monday.

* "Prices may bounce back from lows on short-covering but the long-term trend still remains weak on prospects of higher sowing," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was 38 rupees down at 12,818 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up on some improvement in the local demand, though large carry-forward stocks and weak exports limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 1.45 percent at 4,758 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell more than 15 percent between Sept. 3 and Nov. 11.

* "A recovery is expected in turmeric from lower levels. But any sharp upside is unlikely because activities are very thin in the spot market and stocks are also very high," said Acharya.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric edged up 9 rupees to 4,840 rupees per 100 kg.

* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)