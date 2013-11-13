MUMBAI Nov 13 Indian jeera futures rose on Wednesday due to some demand in the local market, though expectations of better sowing due to favourable weather and adequate soil moisture capped the gains.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1022 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was up 0.24 percent at 12,387.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It hit a contract low of 12,307.5 rupees on Nov. 11.

* "Jeera prices have fallen sharply after which some recovery is seen at these levels, but the trend is weak because acreage is expected to increase due to good rainfall," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* At Unjha, spot jeera was 13 rupees up at 12,860 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose, tracking positive cues from the spot market that helped offset mounting carry-forward stocks and lower-than-expected exports.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 2.96 percent at 4,876 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Local demand mainly from north India has improved and if prices remain at lower levels then we can expect further improvement in the prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* In Nizamabad, spot turmeric rose 50 rupees to 4,910 rupees per 100 kg.

* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)