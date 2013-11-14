MUMBAI Nov 14 Indian jeera futures rose on Thursday on some fresh export demand, while ongoing sowing operations and conducive weather capped the gains.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1011 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was up 0.42 percent at 12,465 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Some recovery is expected in jeera from these levels as export demand is seen improving. The December contract may touch 12,750 rupees per 100 kg in a week," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera was 15 rupees down at 12,860 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures were up on some improvement in demand from northern part of the country, though large carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 0.29 percent at 4,896 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Demand from north India has picked up and is likely to stay firm in the short term," said Khan.

* The December contract may rise to 5,270 rupees in the short term, said Khan.

* In Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 66 rupees to 4,987 rupees per 100 kg.

* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)