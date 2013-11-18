MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian jeera futures rose on Monday, tracking firm cues from the local market, while some export demand also added to the rise.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0946 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was up 2.25 percent at 12,845 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Some more recovery is expected in jeera futures at these levels. The December contract may rise to 13,100 rupees in the near term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 109.5 rupees to 13,009.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent due to a pick-up in local demand, mainly from the northern part of the country, and on expectations of an improvement in export inquiries.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 3.56 percent at 5,124 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Local demand has improved and may stay firm if prices stabilise here. Prices may test resistance at around 5,200 rupees," said Reddy.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot turmeric rose 146 rupees to 5,133 rupees per 100 kg.

* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)