MUMBAI Nov 18 Indian jeera futures rose on
Monday, tracking firm cues from the local market, while some
export demand also added to the rise.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* At 0946 GMT, the actively traded jeera contract for
December delivery was up 2.25 percent at 12,845 rupees
per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange
(NCDEX).
* "Some more recovery is expected in jeera futures at these
levels. The December contract may rise to 13,100 rupees in the
near term," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade
Derivatives and Commodities.
* At Unjha, a key market in Gujarat, spot jeera rose 109.5
rupees to 13,009.5 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose more than 3 percent due to a
pick-up in local demand, mainly from the northern part of the
country, and on expectations of an improvement in export
inquiries.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery was up 3.56 percent at 5,124 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* "Local demand has improved and may stay firm if prices
stabilise here. Prices may test resistance at around 5,200
rupees," said Reddy.
* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, spot
turmeric rose 146 rupees to 5,133 rupees per 100 kg.
* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new
crop from February, spot traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)