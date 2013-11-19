MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Tuesday on firm cues from the local market and expectations of a
pick-up in export demand.
* Demand from the northern part of the country has picked up
and is expected to stay firm in the following weeks, spot
traders said.
* At 1010 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for December delivery was up 2.68 percent at 5,282
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Seasonal demand is picking up and is likely to stay firm
in the coming weeks. Exports are lower than expected but may
also pick up," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a
key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric prices rose 90 rupees to 5,270 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new
crop from February, spot traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures fell on higher-than-expected supplies
and prospects of better crop due to good sowing operations and
favourable weather.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery
was down 0.39 percent at 12,760 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Sowing is progressing well and the overall area is
expected to be higher than the previous year," said Samir Shah,
a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera rose 29 rupees to 13,100 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)