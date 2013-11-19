MUMBAI Nov 19 Indian turmeric futures rose on Tuesday on firm cues from the local market and expectations of a pick-up in export demand.

* Demand from the northern part of the country has picked up and is expected to stay firm in the following weeks, spot traders said.

* At 1010 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 2.68 percent at 5,282 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Seasonal demand is picking up and is likely to stay firm in the coming weeks. Exports are lower than expected but may also pick up," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices rose 90 rupees to 5,270 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on higher-than-expected supplies and prospects of better crop due to good sowing operations and favourable weather.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was down 0.39 percent at 12,760 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing is progressing well and the overall area is expected to be higher than the previous year," said Samir Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera rose 29 rupees to 13,100 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)