MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian turmeric futures fell on Wednesday as investors booked profit after the recent rally in prices and on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers, and favourable weather for the sown crop.

* At 1102 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was down 1.12 percent at 5,288 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The contract rose more than 13 percent between Nov. 6 and Nov. 19.

* "Correction is seen in turmeric prices after the recent rally. Prices may fall further due to large stocks," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 39 rupees to 5,250 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on some export demand, though higher-than-expected supplies and prospects of better crop due to favourable weather capped the gains.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was up 0.37 percent at 12,740 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Some fresh inquiries have come but still these are below expectations," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 56 rupees to 13,044 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)