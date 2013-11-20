MUMBAI Nov 20 Indian turmeric futures fell on
Wednesday as investors booked profit after the recent rally in
prices and on sluggish demand from local and overseas buyers,
and favourable weather for the sown crop.
* At 1102 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for December delivery was down 1.12 percent at 5,288
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* The contract rose more than 13 percent between Nov. 6 and
Nov. 19.
* "Correction is seen in turmeric prices after the recent
rally. Prices may fall further due to large stocks," said Chowda
Reddy, a senior analyst at Inditrade Derivatives and
Commodities.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 39 rupees to 5,250 rupees per
100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new
crop from February, spot traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on some export demand, though
higher-than-expected supplies and prospects of better crop due
to favourable weather capped the gains.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery
was up 0.37 percent at 12,740 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Some fresh inquiries have come but still these are below
expectations," said Jay Kumar Jain, a trader from Unjha, a key
market in Gujarat.
* Spot jeera fell 56 rupees to 13,044 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)