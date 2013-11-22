MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian turmeric futures rose on Friday on export demand and expectations of a pick-up in demand from north India.

* At 1017 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 3.97 percent at 5,290 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Prices may rise further because export inquiries are good and domestic demand is also expected to pick up," said Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* Spot turmeric prices fell 23 rupees to 5,248 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures were up on export demand, though prospects of better crop due to favourable weather restricted the upside.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was up 1.06 percent at 12,845 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Jeera is expected to trade on a positive note on the back of domestic as well as overseas demand. However, no sharp gains are expected as the ongoing sowing operations may keep prices under check," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot jeera fell 50 rupees to 12,992 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)