MUMBAI Nov 22 Indian turmeric futures rose on
Friday on export demand and expectations of a pick-up in demand
from north India.
* At 1017 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract
for December delivery was up 3.97 percent at 5,290
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX).
* "Prices may rise further because export inquiries are good
and domestic demand is also expected to pick up," said
Punamchand Gupta, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in
Andhra Pradesh.
* Spot turmeric prices fell 23 rupees to 5,248 rupees per
100 kg in Nizamabad.
* Local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new
crop from February, spot traders said.
* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of
May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process
starts from January.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures were up on export demand, though
prospects of better crop due to favourable weather restricted
the upside.
* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas.
Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and
farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery
was up 1.06 percent at 12,845 rupees per 100 kg on the
NCDEX.
* "Jeera is expected to trade on a positive note on the back
of domestic as well as overseas demand. However, no sharp gains
are expected as the ongoing sowing operations may keep prices
under check," Angel Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot jeera fell 50 rupees to 12,992 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)