MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian turmeric futures rose on Monday due to some fresh export inquiries and on hopes of a pick-up in demand from north India.

* At 1007 GMT, the most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery was up 0.96 percent at 5,276 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* "Bargain buying at lower levels supported with export and domestic demand may support the gains. The ongoing weather concerns in Andhra Pradesh could affect the yield of the crop which is currently at the maturing stage," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Local supplies will increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

* Turmeric cultivation usually begins in the last week of May and continues until August. A lengthy harvesting process starts from January.

* Spot turmeric prices edged down 4 rupees to 5,256 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell more than 1 percent on good progress in sowing, aided by favourable weather and prospects of a better crop.

* Sowing of jeera has started in the key cultivating areas. Jeera, or cumin seed, is a winter crop sown from October and farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The actively traded jeera contract for December delivery was down 1.33 percent at 12,650 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Sowing operations are progressing well and the overall crop prospects look good because the weather is suitable," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

* Spot jeera fell 85 rupees to 12,906 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)